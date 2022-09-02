Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recalls 84 bike units to fix fuel injection system

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it is recalling 84 units of CRF1100 Africa Twin, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and GL1800 Gold Wing Tour to fix fuel injection system.

The voluntary recall includes bikes manufactured between 2020 to 2022.

The company has identified that due to improper setting of the programme in the PGM-FI unit, there is a possibility of the engine to stall while riding, HMSI said in a statement. However, there are no cases of any failure reported in India till date.

As a precautionary measure the software update will be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across the country starting September 3, the two-wheeler maker stated. The update will be done free of cost irrespective of warranty status of the vehicle, it added.