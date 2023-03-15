Honda launches 100cc motorcycle 'Shine 100': Check price, specifications

Honda's 100cc motorcycle 'Shine 100' launch event

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) introduced its most affordable motorcycle - Shine 100 - in the country today. This is the company’s second major launch in 2023 after the Activa H-Smart.

Honda's new 100cc bike is priced at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom, Mumbai. It is built to easily navigate traffic and aimed for urban and rural consumers. The production of the bike will begin next month, however bookings will be open from today and deliveries will start in May, said the company at the launch event.

The new Honda Shine 100 has got a newly developed 100cc engine that has better power, efficiency, and returns improved mileage with Honda's PGMFI technology. Moreover, the bike is expected to be easy maintenance as its fuel pump is placed outside the fuel tank for easy access and service. This further helps Honda keep the costs down.

The bike will be available in five varied colours.

Honda's new motorcycle will be powered by a 100cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that will be RDE compliant and can run on E20 fuel as well. It is expected to take on entry-level commuter motorcycles, including the Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, etc. in terms of power and torque figures.