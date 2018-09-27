App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 11:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda CB Shine becomes largest selling 125-cc bike

The company had sold 1,08,790 CB Shines, which is an executive class bike in August. This is the third time that the bike has sold over 1 lakh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, which already markets the largest selling scooter Activa in the country, has notched up yet another feather in its crown with its CB Shine bike creating an industry record selling over 1 lakh units a month.

With this, the CB Shine bike from the Honda stable has become the No. 1 bike in the 125-cc motorcycle. The company had sold 1,08,790 CB Shines, which is an executive class bike in August. This is the third time that the bike has sold over 1 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The 125-cc segment is also known as the executive class and is the second largest category after the mass volume commuter segment, which is typically is the 100-cc and 110-cc bikes.

"With both the CB Shine and CB Shine SP growing strong, our 125-cc motorcycle sales have grown by a solid 14 percent from 4,32,984 units last year to 4,95,315 units this fiscal year till August, even as the industry remained flat with 9,45,633 unit sales during the same period," Honda said, adding the CB Shine is now the only 125-cc brand which has grown in all the months till August.

related news

This has helped the company improve its market share by a sharp 6 percentage points to 52 percent in the April- August period.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, SVP for sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said there are over 6 million CB Shine customers in the country today.

"Since the record number has been achieved before the festivals, we are confident that the CB Shine will further consolidate its leadership position as the preferred 125-cc motorcycle," Guleria said.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 10:52 pm

tags #automobile #Business #India

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.