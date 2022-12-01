English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Honda Cars wholesales up 29% AT 7,051 units in November

    Exports last month stood at 726 units as compared with 1,447 units in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    December 01, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Honda Cars India on Thursday said its domestic wholesales increased 29 per cent to 7,051 units in November 2022 as compared to the same month last year.

    The company had dispatched 5,457 units to dealers in November 2021.

    Exports last month stood at 726 units as compared with 1,447 units in the year-ago period.

    "Riding on the back of relatively better economic prospects, the demand for cars has continued well post the festive season and this momentum is also visible in our sales numbers," Honda Cars India Director, Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

    The company is positive that the trend will continue and it will be able to cater to the growing demand as the country goes back to the pre-pandemic mode, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto sales #auto sales news #Honda Cars #honda cars sales #November auto sales
    first published: Dec 1, 2022 04:58 pm