Honda Cars reports 47% decline in domestic sales in July

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Saturday reported a 47.48 per cent decline in domestic sales at 5,383 units in July. The company had sold 10,250 units in the domestic market in July 2019, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 282 units last month, it added.

"July was action packed for us as we launched three models - new WR-V, Civic BS-VI diesel and all-new 5th generation City, which have helped us create excitement in the market and improve buying sentiment," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Rajesh Goel said.

The City in particular has received an astounding customer response and has been able to stimulate the mid-size sedan segment, he added.

"The company gradually ramped up its production to 60 per cent of pre-COVID level in July and despatched the entire available factory stock with us, registering a sequential growth of 285 per cent over June," Goel noted.

While there have been intermittent local lockdowns in certain markets for COVID-19 prevention, the rise in demand is surely leading to month-on-month recovery for car sales, he added.

"With festive season ahead of us, we are quite positive about the industry getting back on track gradually," Goel said.