Honda Cars posts 28% rise in domestic sales in April over March

Many parts of the country have been on safety-related lockdowns in the last couple of weeks and the industry may see this continuing in May as well, said Rajesh Goel in a statement.

PTI
May 01, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST

Honda Cars India on May 1 reported a 28 percent increase in its domestic sales to 9,072 units last month as compared to 7,103 units in March this year.

The company said it has exported 970 units in April.

"The current health calamity has struck the entire nation and at this time nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our countrymen. Of course, it has had an impact on the business and deliveries in the marketplace," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

Many parts of the country have been on safety-related lockdowns in the last couple of weeks and the industry may see this continuing in May as well, he noted.

"We are working closely with all our stakeholders and assisting in every possible way to tide through this situation," Goel noted.
first published: May 1, 2021 07:45 pm

