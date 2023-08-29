Hero MotoCorp rolls out Karizma XMR 210 at Rs 1.7 lakh

The company has commenced bookings for the Karizma XMR 210 through its official website and across its authorised dealers in India.

In an attempt to strengthen its presence in the premium motorcycle segment, Hero MotoCorp has launched the Karizma XMR 210 at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1,72,900. At the launch event, Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, said the Karizma XMR is the "Hrithik Roshan of motorcycles", with the Bollywood actor also present at the event in Mumbai.

To be available in 3 colours - Matte Phantom Black, Turbo Red, and Iconic Yellow - the Karizma XMR 210 will be taking on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15, and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be powered by a liquid-cooled 210cc single-cylinder engine, which produced 25bhp of power and 20Nm of torque. The engine, which is OBD 2(On-Board Diagnostic) complaint, is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Other features include a fully-digital instrument cluster, LED lights, singe-channel ABS, an engine kill switch, and slip & assist clutch system.

Engine

The Karizma will sport an all-new 210 cc liquid cooled DOHC 4- Valve engine, which will churn out 25.5 PS of power @ 9250 rpm and a maximum torque of 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm. This will take the motorcycle from 0-60 in a claimed 3.8 seconds.

The company, in a press release, claims the DOHC setup and the DLC coated finger cam followers help achieve a better high-end performance and improved engine durability. The new engine now has an increased oil replacement limit of 12,000 kms. The 6-speed gearbox paired with Slip and Assist clutch system reduces skidding and rear wheel locking during quick downshifts.

Karizma Technology

Hero has packed the new Karizma XMR 210 with technology. The motorcycle offers a Class-D LED projector headlamp with

integrated LED DRLs, and in a first for the segment the motorcycle also has auto–illumination. The signature H shaped LED taillight, backlit switchgear, and the Hazard Switch, the all-LED lighting makes the Karizma XMR look sporty and aggressive.

The Karizma XMR comes with an inverted display LCD speedometer and with 39 different functionalities such as smart phone connectivity for incoming call/SMS alert, first-in-segment turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle battery status, range, gear position indicator and shift advisory, ambient light sensor, gear shift & low fuel indicator, trip meter etc.

Accessories

Hero has given buyers the option to personalise their Karizma with accessories such as anti-glare rear view mirror, hugger fender, mobile holder, magnetic tank bag and thigh pads.

