Hero MotoCorp opens first VIDA experience centre; commences customer test rides

Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has opened its first experience centre in Bengaluru for its electric two-wheeler brand VIDA.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker said it has also commenced customer test-rides of the VIDA V1 electric scooter from Monday.

VIDA plans to open experience centres next in Jaipur and then Delhi with customer deliveries of the V1 scooter expected to commence from the second week of December, it added.

"This experience centre is a manifestation of our vision to build experiences that create curiosity, meaningfulness and that people connect with, Hero MotoCorp , Head  Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU Swadesh Srivastava) said in a statement.

This centre is one of the many physical assets of our omnichannel approach. Our tech-stack and physical assets are built to uplift the customer experience from just entering into a space of retail to a space where they can be part of a larger story, Srivastava said.

In October , Hero MotoCorp introduced two trims of the scooter -- VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro -- tagged at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, respectively.