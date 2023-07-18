Hero Motocorp launches 'Xtreme 200S 4 Valve' at ex-showroom price of Rs 1.41 lakh

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V, a latest premium sports category offering by Hero Motocorp

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hero Motocorp on July 18 announced the launch of 'Xtreme 200S 4 Valve', which is the latest in its offerings of "redefined X-range of premium motorcycles".

The vehicle will be available for purchase at "Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a price of Rs 1,41,250", the two-wheeler maker said in a press release. This is the ex-showroom price in Delhi, it noted.

The Xtreme 200S 4V is powered by a 200cc 4 valve oil cooled OBD2 and E20 compliant engine, which will offer 6 percent more power and 5 percent added torque, the company added.

The motorcycle will be available in a number of colour combinations such as "Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and a premium Stealth Edition", the release said.

"The Hero Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach for our premium sports segment. A true masterpiece for riding enthusiasts, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is an all-day sports motorcycle that distinctively unites urban and sporty performance in perfect form," Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp said.

Some of the notable features which the motorcycle is embedded with include a 7-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, 130mm wide radial rear tyre, a full-digital LCD meter, "smartphone connectivity enabled with turn-by-turn navigation", and Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts.

"We have successfully created and developed a horizontal strategy across adventure, touring and streetfighter segments for our premium products, and have received an overwhelming customer response. We remain certain that our latest offering— the Xtreme 200S 4V, will further augment the success of this category, establishing a strong connection with our customers," Singh said.

In the trading session on July 18, the shares of Hero Motocorp settled at Rs 3,116.10 apiece on the BSE, which was 0.79 percent higher than the last closing price.