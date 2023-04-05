 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero MotoCorp launches VRS for staff; benefits, other details here

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

The VRS package, which is applicable to all staff members, will include a one-time lump-sum amount, variable pay, gifts, medical coverage, retention of company car, relocation assistance, career support etc, among other benefits.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on April 5 announced it has launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its staff with an objective of retaining employee welfare "at its core."

The VRS has been designed in line with the vision to make the organisation agile and ‘future-ready’, consolidating roles, and reducing layers to increase empowerment and agility, the auto maker said in a regulatory filing.

"We expect this to improve efficiency within the Company through a lean and more productive organisation," it added.

