Hero MotoCorp launches VRS for staff; benefits, other details here

"We expect this to improve efficiency within the Company through a lean and more productive organisation," Hero MotoCorp said.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on April 5 announced it has launched a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for its staff with an objective of retaining employee welfare "at its core."

The VRS has been designed in line with the vision to make the organisation agile and ‘future-ready’, consolidating roles, and reducing layers to increase empowerment and agility, the auto maker said in a regulatory filing.

"We expect this to improve efficiency within the Company through a lean and more productive organisation," it added.

The VRS option will be applicable to all staff members. The package will include a one-time lump-sum amount, variable pay, gifts, medical coverage, retention of company car, relocation assistance, career support etc, among other benefits.

Hero MotoCrop also noted that the general consumer sentiment is improving, as reflected in the sales performance in the month of March. "The constructive policies of the government and the social sector reforms have given a further boost to the demand scenario and the two-wheeler industry expects these factors to contribute towards a double-digit growth in this financial year," it added.

Earlier, Hero MotoCorp had reported that it sold 5,19,342 units in March 2023, translating into a double-digit growth of 15 percent over the corresponding month of 2022, when the two-wheeler manufacturer sold 4,50,154 units of two-wheelers.

The company sold 53,28,546 units in FY23, registering a growth of 8 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal (FY22).

Meanwhile, shares of Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday (April 5) closed almost flat at Rs 2,431.90 apiece on BSE.