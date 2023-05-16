English
    Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V at Rs 1.43 lakh

    The 200-cc adventure bike comes with On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-II) and E20 compliant engine. The two trims are priced at Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively.

    PTI
    May 16, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
    Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has launched an all-new version XPulse 200 4V, which conforms to the stricter emission norms, with price starting at Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

    The 200-cc adventure bike comes with On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-II) and E20 compliant engine. The two trims are priced at Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively.

    The OBD-II, a self-diagnostics system, helps in detecting any errors or malfunctions in the vehicle, and brings it to the user's attention, via a malfunction indicator light.

    "The introduction of the E20 and OBD-II compliant XPulse 200 4V is a strong reiteration of our focus on the premium segment, in a sustainable manner," Hero MotoCorp Chief Growth Officer Ranjivjit Singh said in a statement.

