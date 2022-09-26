Hero MotoCorp launches festive campaign; to offer easy financing schemes, exchange bonus and more

To mark the beginning of the festive season, two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on September 26 announced the launch of the 'Hero GIFT- the Grand Indian Festival of Trust'.

The company said in a statement that the Hero GIFT programme aims to build on the trust factor that the brand enjoys. It added that the theme this year reflects the excitement with which families in the country are preparing for the normal festive season after a hiatus of two years.

The Hero MotoCorp festive campaign will feature model refreshes of Hero MotoCorp's popular products such as the Hero Splendor+ in the silver nexus blue colour variant and the Hero Glamour in canvas red. Additionally, the HF Deluxe will be available in festive gold stripes, while Pleasure+ XTEC will be available in pole star blue along with the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition.

The company is also offering insurance benefits, easy financing schemes such as buy now pay later, low down payment, cash EMI, five-year standard warranty, and cash benefits on various products. Customers can also apply for an Aadhaar-based loan application under the ‘Suvidha Scheme’, which will allow customers to obtain vehicle financing just by presenting their Aadhaar Card.

Further, Hero scooters will come with the ‘Super-6 Dhamaka package’, providing benefits up to Rs 13,500, including year-long insurance benefit, two-year free maintenance, Rs 3000 exchange bonus, Rs 4000 GoodLife Gift vouchers, five-year warranty and six months EMI offers with 0 percent interest. Besides these, customers will be getting a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on the Hero premium range during the Grand Indian Festival of Trust.

Commenting on the initiative, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said: “Serving the personal mobility needs of 100 million+ customers, Hero MotoCorp has been considered a trusted member of Indian families. We are hopeful that the Hero GIFT will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus contributing to the spirit of revelry, happiness and excitement. This will be accompanied by thrilling new benefits that reaffirm customer trust, allowing them to take home iconic Hero products and the love and happiness that comes along with them.”