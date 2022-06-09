English
    Hero MotoCorp launches community riding platform for Xpulse bike owners

    PTI
    June 09, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
    The inaugural chapters will be rolled out in five cities across the country - Dehradun, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Cochin and Mumbai and will be subsequently expanded to additional cities by the latter half of 2022 (Representative Image)

    Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has launched a new community riding platform for owners of its Xpulse bike.

    The XCLAN platform will be the first official Xpulse owners club that will provide a stage for owners to engage with each other, build their cohort, and develop camaraderie with budding and experienced riders.

    The inaugural chapters will be rolled out in five cities across the country - Dehradun, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Cochin and Mumbai and will be subsequently expanded to additional cities by the latter half of 2022, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

    An XCLAN membership will bring numerous exciting benefits to customers, including onboarding kit, invitation to rides and rally events across India and other benefits at an all-inclusive annual price of Rs 2,000 per rider, it added.

    "Motorcycling is an experience like no other to explore one's passion of travelling, discovering new places and enjoying a sense of being one with nature. These experiences are heightened when accomplished with partners who have similar tastes," Hero MotoCorp Chief Growth Officer Ranjivjit Singh noted. The company is bringing the two the globally popular Xpulse and riding enthusiasts together through XCLAN so that people across the country can have unique experiences and create memories with their tribe of fellow motorcyclists, he added.

    XCLAN engagements and rides will commence from July 2022 onwards with three categories - Sunrise Rides, Overnight Rides and Expedition rides. Hero MotoCorp said it plans to expand the XCLAN platform to tier II-III cities as well, thus offering access to people throughout the country and fostering a spirit of community riding amongst owners and enthusiasts.
    PTI
