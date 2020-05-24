App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt extends validity of vehicle documents till July 31

The ministry has earlier issued an advisory on March 30, 2020 to all regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government on Sunday said it has extended the validity of various motor vehicles related documents till July 31. No additional or late fee will be charged for delays in validation of documents pending from February 1, it said.

"In order to facilitate citizens during COVID–19, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has issued a statutory order prescribing that the fees paid on or after February 1, 2020 for the activity(s) including renewal (of documents) and in case such activity(s) is not completed due to conditions for prevention of COVID-19 pandemic, the fees paid shall continue to remain valid.

"And If there is delay in paying the fees from 1st of Feb, 2020 till the period of lockdown there would not be any additional or late fee to be charged for such delays till 31st July 2020," an official statement said.

Close

The ministry has earlier issued an advisory on March 30, 2020 to all regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

related news

"It was advised that documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which have expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire till 30th June 2020, Enforcement authorities were advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of June, 2020," an official statement had earlier said.

It has come to the notice of the government that citizens are facing difficulties in respect of various fees/late fees as mandated under rule 32 and 81 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 due to lockdown in the country and closure of Government Transport Offices, it had said.

There are cases where the fees have already been paid, for the service or renewal, however the process could not be completed due to lockdown, it said adding, further, there are issues where citizen is finding difficult to deposit fees due to closure of RTO offices.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #automobiles #coronavirus #India #RTO

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Gold imports dip for fifth consecutive month in April, fall by almost 100%

Gold imports dip for fifth consecutive month in April, fall by almost 100%

UP government decides to set up migration commission

UP government decides to set up migration commission

Ensure compliance of Union Health Ministry's guidelines on domestic travel: Delhi govt to officials

Ensure compliance of Union Health Ministry's guidelines on domestic travel: Delhi govt to officials

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.