Govt extends timelines for implementation of new EV testing norms

lectric,Car,Lithium,Battery,Pack,And,Power,ConnectionsRepresentative image.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH) on September 27 stated that it has extended timelines for the implementation of new electric vehicles (EV) testing norms. It had earlier mandated new EV testing norms from October 1, 2022.

The amendments comprise additional safety requirements related to battery cells, battery pack design, battery management system (BMS), on-board charger, as well as thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuit leading to fire.

Under the new timelines, phase one of new EV testing norms will be implemented from December 1, 2022, and phase 2 will be implemented from March 31, 2023.

"The standards laid down by the government are very important and they will further enhance the safety quotient of the products. The proposed standards necessitate changes in battery design, hence, the extension of the timeline will allow manufacturers to work on new design and development and do rigorous testing to ensure effective implementation., " stated Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), and CEO, Hero Electric.