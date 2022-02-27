English
    Government allows three decks for transporting two-wheelers

    The new rules will boost two-wheeler carrying capacity of rigid vehicles and trailers by 40-50 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    February 27, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

    The road transport and highways ministry has allowed up to three decks for transporting two-wheelers by rigid vehicles and trailers, rolling out rules amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

    The rules, which specify that the load body must not project over the driver's cabin, will boost the two-wheelers carrying capacity of these vehicles by 40-50 percent.

    The ministry had proposed the rules in December 2021, inviting comments from stakeholders within 30 days.

    No objections and suggestions were received, the ministry said in the gazette, notifying the new guidelines.
