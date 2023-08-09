Gensol EV bags order for 300 electric cars from Odisha green power panel

Gensol EV secures deal for providing 300 Electric Cars to OREDA

Gensol EV bags a deal for providing 300 electric cars to Odisha Renewable

Energy Development Agency (OREDA) on a five-year operational lease with a total value of Rs 115 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

"The company has, in the months of July, received a LoI from OREDA for Providing 300 electric vehicles with fleet management service on an operating lease for five years. Gensol Engineering Limited participated in this tender on behalf of its subsidiary Gensol EV Lease Private Limited to provide Electric Vehicles on Lease to OREDA and was declared successful bidder as a part of tendering process," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) had invited bids to provide electric vehicle (EV) fleet services for 300 EVs on an own, operate, and maintain basis, according to various reports.

The last date to submit the bids online was May 31 and bidding was open till June 2.

As per reports, the department stated that 300 electric cars would be allocated through the tender, which would include small hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. The tender stipulated that the bidders must provide the beneficiary with new electric cars and ensure periodic maintenance. To lodge any complaints about its services, it also asked for a dedicated customer care service.