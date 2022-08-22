English
    Gensol Engineering dilutes 10% stake to raise Rs 140 Crore for its EV manufacturing project

    A senior official of the company told Moneycontrol that it aims to deploy the raised capital for setting up the EV manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune which they plan to commercialize by first quarter of 2023 and also use the proceeds to grown solar EPC business

    Avishek Banerjee
    August 22, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    Gensol Engineering Limited, an Ahmedabad-based renewable energy solution provider, revealed that it has sold a 10% stake to a pool of Indian and international investors for a total sum of Rs 140 crore. A senior official of the company told Moneycontrol that it aims to deploy the raised capital for setting up the EV manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune which they plan to commercialize by first quarter of 2023 and also use the proceeds to grown solar EPC business.

    It was reported recently that Gensol signed a term sheet to invest for a majority stake in a US based EV Startup to acquire technical and business know how, patents, trademarks and brand name. However, it did not reveal the name of the US Company or the price it paid for the acquisition.

    Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol while talking to Moneycontrol revealed, “With this funding, Gensol plans to accelerate delivery of a robust domestically manufactured EV in India and also expand its solar EPC business.”

    Jaggi has earlier exclusively told Moneycontrol that Gensol will bring a car for the masses that will cost between Rs. 5 and 6 lakh and take on WagonR and will provide a maximum range of upto 200km, speed of 95+km/h, and charging time of 3 hours. He has now revealed that the e-car will also be equipped with remote access and geo-fencing, 4G Cloud connectivity, and air-conditioned/heated cabin, and offer AI-powered insights and over-the-air updates.

    “As I said earlier, we are targeting to start production at its Pune facility during the first quarter of 2023 from Pune with a capacity of 14,400 cars a year initially and take deliveries from January’ 2024. We will also on course in hiring at least 150 automobile engineers & designers for this venture and will be investing Rs. 250-400 crore in multiple phases,” Jaggi told Moneycontrol.

    Interestingly, Bhavish Aggarwal led Ola Electric is also gearing up to roll out its maiden car, which will give a range of 500kms on a single charge. However, the e-car is being positioned as a premium product and may be retailed at Rs. 25-30 lakh.

    At present, the cheapest electric car on Indian roads is the Tata Tigor which costs at least Rs 12.4 lakh. MG Motor India has just announced that it is rolling out a Rs. 10-12 lakh EV, while Hyundai is also said to be working on an affordable electric car. Globally, the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, which is sold in China and is priced at $4,200 (approximately Rs 3.15 lakh), is one of cheapest e-cars in the world. However, it is speculated but not officially confirmed if the same model will be sold here in India by MG Motor India (owned by SAIC Group) as the Rs. 10-12 lakh electric car.

    Meanwhile, Gensol will also be launching a cargo version of the model around the same timleine. The urban cargo vehicle will also be priced in the range of Rs. 5-6 lakh, with a range of 140km with a full payload, of 800kg and 3-hour charging time.​
