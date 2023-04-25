English
    General Motors to discontinue Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV: Report

    This decision puts an end to GM’s highest volume EVs and takes one of the few affordable electric vehicle models off the market.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST
    GENERAL MOTORS

    GM introduced Chevy Bolt in 2016, at the time presenting one of the few EV options to buyers and directly competing with Tesla.

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra said on April 25 that the automaker will stop producing its two top-selling EVs, the Chevy Bolt and the Bolt EUV, by the end of 2023.

    Barra told investors during the company’s earnings call that its Orion Michigan factory, which currently assembles the Bolt, will be retooled for electric truck production, according to a report by Tech Crunch.

    This decision puts an end to GM’s highest volume EVs and takes one of the few affordable electric vehicle models off the market.

    GM introduced Chevy Bolt in 2016, at the time presenting one of the few EV options to buyers and directly competing with Elon Musk's Tesla.

    In 2021, GM revealed a refreshed Chevrolet Bolt EV and a new, bigger yet compact — crossover called the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, the report further said.

    The vehicles went on sale in summer 2021. GM lengthened the wheelbase of the EUV by about three inches. In all, the EUV — a GM acronym that means electric utility vehicle — sits some six inches longer than the Bolt EV.

