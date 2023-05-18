Future of Urban India revolves around shared mobility, says Uber India report

The findings centre on the necessity of promoting shared mobility, moving people more effectively and affordably, and reducing the nation's rising demand for private car ownership. Representative Image

Uber released a report titled "Future of Cities & Shared Mobility in India" on May 18 that examines urban India's transport trends and offers suggestions for improvement. The findings and suggestions in the report, which Uber commissioned from the New York-based urban design and planning firm WXY Studio, centre on the necessity of promoting shared mobility, moving people more effectively and affordably, and reducing the nation's rising demand for private car ownership.

Uber India & South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh delivered the report to the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Puri on Thursday in New Delhi, according to a press filing.

The report notes that India has the chance to skip the age of automobile dependence by advancing creative mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions and reconsidering parking regulations and street layout. This would assist in developing a new paradigm for wise, equitable growth in a fast urbanising environment and aid India in enhancing accessibility to transportation without further expanding the number of private automobiles on the road.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia, said in the release, "At

Uber, we are committed to building a sustainable future and enabling more liveable cities for all. This report outlines the role that ride-sharing platforms like ours can play in reducing traffic congestion and pollution. With smart planning, better first- and last-mile connectivity to an improved public transport system, and a stronger ecosystem encouraging transition to sustainable mobility, India can emerge stronger and compete with any city in the world."

Private car obstacle

According to the report's findings, India's future of sustainable mobility is threatened by the rise in demand for private car ownership, which has been hastened by a growing middle class and safety concerns during COVID-19. Integrated transport and land use regulations can halt this tendency.

Cities may get closer to their sustainability objectives by redesigning Indian roads, reallocating space from vehicles to non-motorised transport (NMT) and sustainable modes, and reducing free parking. Governments may be able to slow the increase of private four-wheeled vehicles and enhance personal mobility for all through expanding access to walking, biking, dependable public transportation, on-demand mobility, and shared services.

"This shift will also have a positive impact on mobility among

Indians who do not own a vehicle. The report also highlights the role of stronger public-private collaboration to sustainable mobility by improving public transport and access to shared mobility," said the release.

Invest in public spaces

The Unified Transport Bodies (UTBs) that exist across cities can be empowered to play the role of multimodal mobility managers that can better integrate shared mobility into existing transport systems, as per recommendations to policymakers, city planners, and regulators included in the report.

"Further, improving areas around public transport stations by requiring developers to make investments in public spaces and incentivising the presence of neighbourhood amenities in and around stations, will help improve first/last mile connectivity, and make travel safer," according to the release.

The report noted that in order to connect underserved areas, especially newly constructed edge cities, city planners should engage with shared mobility firms and require large new developments to design a transport demand management plan to connect with existing networks. Last but not least, as India pushes forward with the transition to sustainable mobility, the government should extend its EV subsidies to additional cars and shared fleets while focusing on lower-income people.

"This report synthesises findings from a literature review, surveys and interviews with Indian transportation practitioners and experts, and an analysis of Uber’s Rides data in four case study cities. As per surveys conducted by WXY Studio, transportation experts in India view Uber as playing an important role in the mobility ecosystem in India by improving first- and last-mile connectivity and enabling better coordination with transport operators," concluded the release.