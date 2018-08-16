App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Tesla employee shares pictures of 'damaged' batteries used in Model 3 cars

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Martin Tripp, a former Tesla employee, tweeted pictures of damaged batteries that were allegedly being used in Model 3 cars and other flawed manufacturing practices in at the company’s battery manufacturing factory near Reno.

He posted pictures of the vehicle identification numbers that are damaged, punctured or dented.

Tripp was fired from Tesla and is being sued for allegedly hacking and leaking the company’s trade secret information. The lawsuit also claimed that the employee leaked false information to the media.

The former employee, who filed a whistleblower complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that Tesla had been overstating production number by as much as 44 percent, also tweeted pictures that allegedly showed that the company is not storing waste in climate controlled warehouses.

However Tesla has dismissed all these allegations in a statement to CNBC. “As we've said before, these claims are false and Mr. Tripp does not even have personal knowledge about the safety claims that he is making. No punctured cells have ever been used in any Model 3 vehicles in any way, and all VINs that have been identified have safe batteries. Notably, there have been zero battery safety issues in any Model 3," the company spokesperson said.

The company had previously claimed that Tripp had threatened to ‘shoot up’ the Gigafactory.

In another report in Business Insider, a former Tesla engineer claimed that she was silenced after bringing up safety and quality issues in the car.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 11:16 am

tags #Tesla #World News

