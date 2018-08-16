Former Tesla employee shares pictures of 'damaged' batteries used in Model 3 cars



Here's what many of your M3 modules look like before and after, because they are generally reworked! Aren't they beautiful? pic.twitter.com/QyoM0K2ozf

— Martin Tripp (@trippedover) August 15, 2018

Martin Tripp, a former Tesla employee, tweeted pictures of damaged batteries that were allegedly being used in Model 3 cars and other flawed manufacturing practices in at the company’s battery manufacturing factory near Reno.

He posted pictures of the vehicle identification numbers that are damaged, punctured or dented.

Tripp was fired from Tesla and is being sued for allegedly hacking and leaking the company’s trade secret information. The lawsuit also claimed that the employee leaked false information to the media.

The former employee, who filed a whistleblower complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that Tesla had been overstating production number by as much as 44 percent, also tweeted pictures that allegedly showed that the company is not storing waste in climate controlled warehouses.



Hmmm.. #TSLA commented several times that all their scrap/waste is being stored in climate controlled warehouses...could this be true?! Let these pics speak for themselves: HUNDREDS of trailers at the new parking lot at GF1... pic.twitter.com/4Agz80j5Ow — Martin Tripp (@trippedover) August 15, 2018

However Tesla has dismissed all these allegations in a statement to CNBC. “As we've said before, these claims are false and Mr. Tripp does not even have personal knowledge about the safety claims that he is making. No punctured cells have ever been used in any Model 3 vehicles in any way, and all VINs that have been identified have safe batteries. Notably, there have been zero battery safety issues in any Model 3," the company spokesperson said.

The company had previously claimed that Tripp had threatened to ‘shoot up’ the Gigafactory.