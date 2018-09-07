Ford India recalls 7,249 units of EcoSport to update powertrain software

Ford India said it is recalling 7,249 units of petrol EcoSport to update the powertrain control module (PCM) software.

In a statement, Ford India said it is voluntarily inspecting 7,249 EcoSport petrol vehicles, manufactured between November 2017 and March 2018, to update the PCM software.

The software update action is in line with company's continued commitment to ensure quality of its vehicles and will eliminate any remote chance of sudden deceleration or battery drainage, it added.

In July, Ford had announced recall of 5,397 units of EcoSport to rectify faulty front lower control arm and driver and front passenger seat recliner locks.