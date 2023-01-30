 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices

Associated Press
Jan 30, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Although Ford didn't mention Tesla in its statement, the Dearborn, Michigan, company said the price cuts are part of Ford's plan to keep the SUV competitive in a fast-changing market.(Image: Mustang Mach-E/Ford)

Ford is cutting prices on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by as much as $ 6,000 just weeks after market leader Tesla took similar steps.

The Detroit automaker is increasing production of the Mach-E this year and is taking advantage of streamlined costs to reduce prices across the board, it said Monday.

Although Ford didn't mention Tesla in its statement, the Dearborn, Michigan, company said the price cuts are part of Ford's plan to keep the SUV competitive in a fast-changing market.

"We are not going to cede ground to anyone," said Marin Gjaja, Chief Customer Officer of Ford Model e, the company's electric vehicle unit.