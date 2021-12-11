The Ferrari Portofino M and the art of speed

A thoroughbred Italian grand tourer doesn’t rank very high on the things that need improving, in this crazy world. Ferrari however, begs to differ, having taken its prancing colt – the Portofino – and made it a more focused, purist-pacifying version of its former self. And while the Portofino M is notionally softer than its siblings, it still has to deliver superlative performance, everyday practicality and the consummate drop-top driving experience. No pressure, then.

The changes start at the design front, with Ferrari having made everything a tad more aggressive with a reworked grille, bonnet vents and a redesigned rear diffuser which houses a new particulate filter-packing exhaust. The “M” here, stands for Modificata, which means the changes are far more extensive than what the exterior suggests.

And the sharper-looking air intakes, the new drag-reducing vent near the wheel arch height, and new wheels are all visual markers of the fact that the Portofino M is wearing its game-face for a reason. And that reason is greater power, a higher set of gears and a few other performance tweaks that should all add-up to give it greater appeal. What Ferrari is trying to say is that even for a Riviera-bound grand tourer, this is still very much a pedigreed child of Maranello.

Rich legacy

Its racing heritage is evident as soon as you step inside and behold that button-infested steering. The fact that Ferrari doesn’t want you taking either of your hands off the wheel at any point is just one of the many endearing ways in which the Portofino M is unable to shirk-off its race-derived DNA.

There’s that manettino button sticking out of the business end of that deliciously flat-bottomed steering, with two paddle-shift blades flanking the steering column. The steering continues to be devoid of touch-enabled surfaces, like the Roma, and for that, I am infinitely grateful.

The central infotainment console still gets a touchscreen unit, as does the data strip above the glove box which keeps the passenger telemetrically involved in the driving process. That is, until you put that roof down, at which point, you stop bothering with such trifles and prepare yourself for whatever that burbling V8 promises to offer next.

Thumb the starter button you’re reminded that despite twin-turbocharging, this 3.9 Italian V8 can come within a hair’s breadth of aural perfection. The crisp, raspy note of a naturally-aspirated motor may be gone, but the Ferrari’s roar can still terrify the local fauna.

Power levels are up by 19bhp, adding up to a grand total of 612bhp – more than sufficient for beachside drive-bys. In fact, it’s more than sufficient in any setting, even though the Portofino M isn’t designed to contend with its mid-engined siblings. This is a front-engined GT car with a foldable hardtop.

And while it still allows you the option of toying with g-forces and doing impromptu quarter-mile speed runs, relegating it to the realm of pure performance somehow misses the point of convertible GT cars.

But once you’re done pottering about winding B-roads, do yourself a favour and switch the manettino to ‘Race’. The Ferrari Portofino M comes alive, shrinking your area of focus to it, the horizon and the burbling V8 that lies between the two.

Burying a Ferrari throttle in the footwell is just one of life’s greatest little pleasures. Like biting on a perfectly crisp piece of bacon, or waking-up early only to find you have an hour before the alarm goes off. It’s soul food, smothered in a gravy whose recipe has been perfected for over half a century.

If the universe was born from an explosion, its scaled down version is taking place inside the combustion chambers of that V8. But the real star here is Ferrari’s twin-clutch gearbox. The M is now fitted with an 8-speed dual-clutch unit, identical to the one found in the Roma.

Upshifts are lightning quick, as it shares plenty with the more extreme SF90 Stradale. Without any discernible drop in revs, the gearbox seems to display some advanced form of spatial awareness where it simply does not skip a beat, during upshifts and downshifts.

It’s not the added horsepower that makes itself apparent, as you power down an empty stretch of tarmac. It’s the way the car reacts to its impressive levels of power. Ferrari has installed a new speed sensor in the turbos so it reacts faster.

Power trip

The gearbox is also a tad lighter than before and is happy to channel vast quantities of torque, even in higher gears. The steering reads the terrain with utmost precision, but this is a front-heavy, tail-happy Ferrari geared to making you grin ear-to-ear, every time you take it around the bends.

It’s only by switching ESC off (something that shouldn’t be attempted outside a racetrack) that things get truly lairy. Be assured, it’s not just the brakes on the car that bite. And while we’re on the subject of brakes, Ferrari appears to have removed ten per cent of the travel from the pedal, compared to the standard car.

The Portofino M has to juggle multiple aspects of its personality. Its open-top nature cannot let it be as focused a car as the Roma, a sibling with whom it shares plenty, including portions of the chassis. But it’s the way it switches personalities that endears it to you.

Sure, it’s not perfect – buffeting headwinds can be heard, and while it looks stunning with the roof tucked away, it doesn’t quite possess the poetic poise of a coupe-like the Roma. Turn the manettino to “Comfort” and immediately, there’s a palpable suppleness to the suspension, which otherwise allows the car to corner flatly.

Let’s just say, if there was a hypothetical fire in your hypothetical fantasy garage, the Portofino M is the one car whose keys you’re most likely to reach for.