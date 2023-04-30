 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FAME-II scheme case: Hero Electric CEO says not received any notice for subsidy recovery; awaits quick resolution

Apr 30, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said the company awaits "any formal communication from MHI towards quickly resolving the subsidy deadlock." The statement comes just days after reports of an investigation ordered by MHI showed the two companies "allegedly used multiple imported components in electric two wheelers, violating norms."

Amid reports of the Union government seeking to recover Rs 150-Rs 250 crore claimed by two-wheeler players Hero Electric and Okinawa as subsidy in the case related to "alleged misappropriation" of subsidies given under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, the CEO of the former two-wheeler company denied receiving any such letter from the Ministry of Heavy Industry (MHI).

In a statement dated April 30, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, "We have not received any such letter from the Department of Heavy Industries so far but we would be happy to respond to it..."

Gill also said that the company awaits "any formal communication from MHI towards quickly resolving the subsidy deadlock, as this could be the first step to help us to recover the Rs 500 crore held up with the Department as unpaid subsidy quickly."

The statement comes just days after reports of an investigation ordered by MHI showed the two companies "allegedly used multiple imported components in electric two wheelers, violating norms. The two companies also face de-recognition under the scheme, barring them from any subsidy payment in future," reported The Times of India.