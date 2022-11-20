 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expect substantial increase in SUV market share this fiscal: Maruti Suzuki

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST

The auto major also plans to introduce more models in the SUV segment in the remaining part of the financial year.

Maruti Suzuki expects substantial increase in its market share in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment this fiscal with the new Brezza and Grand Vitara receiving robust response, according to a senior company official.

"In July we were at 7.1 per cent (market share) in the SUV segment...it increased to 10.8 per cent in August, 13.01 per cent in September and 14.4 per cent in October. So it is showing an increasing trend," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava told PTI in an interaction.

He noted that the market share would have increased further if the company had not faced supply issues with Brezza last month.

"I would not like to project a going forward figure but can safely say that we are expecting a good increase (in market share) this fiscal as we expect to launch a few more SUVs," Srivastava said.

He noted that the gain would help it regain market share in the overall passenger vehicles segment.