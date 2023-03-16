Expect Maruti Suzuki to grow at a faster clip than the industry in FY24, says Shashank Srivastava

Maruti Suzuki will see a drop in production of some of its models in March due to chip shortage which would be higher than that in January and February, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer-marketing & sales, has told CNBC-TV 18.

Speaking about the loss of 46,000 vehicles in production in the third quarter, Srivastava said, "There was a loss in January and February as well largely because of semi-conductor shortage. In March also, we will be losing production in some of our models and that loss is going to be higher than what we saw in January and February."

He said supply problems were persisting and for some models in a larger way, which had caused longer waiting periods. "Our inventory level at the end of Feb was 95,000 units, which is 2.5 weeks of inventory," Srivastava said.

The passenger vehicle industry in 2023 could end at around 3.88 million, which would translate to a growth of 26 percent over the last year's figure of 3.07 million, he said. "In the next year, the projection so far is a 5-7 percent growth and what we are looking at is an industry of 4.05-4.1 million," he said.

Honda launches 100cc motorcycle 'Shine 100': Check price, specifications There has been a slight slowdown in booking momentum and inquiries over the last few weeks, Srivastava said. The senior executive, however, expects the country’s biggest carmaker to grow higher than industry levels in FY24. He also confirmed that the company was looking at the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space quite aggressively and intended "to be number one SUV manufacturer in FY24". Maruti Suzuki's parent company Suzuki Motors bought 3.45 lakh shares worth Rs 300 crores from the open market, increasing its stake to 56.48 percent, the carmaker said on March 15. Srivastava declined to comment on the share purchase, saying he had little knowledge about the development. At 11.18 am, Maruti Suzuki was trading at Rs 8,515.70 on the National Stock Exchange, up 0.48 percent from the previous day.

