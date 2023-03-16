 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Expect Maruti Suzuki to grow at a faster clip than the industry in FY24, says Shashank Srivastava

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

India’s largest carmaker, however, expects a drop in production of some of its models in March, which will be higher than that in January and February, due to chip shortage, Srivastava, senior executive officer-marketing & sales, has said

File image of Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki will see a drop in production of some of its models in March due to chip shortage which would be higher than that in January and February, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer-marketing & sales, has told CNBC-TV 18.

Speaking about the loss of 46,000 vehicles in production in the third quarter, Srivastava said, "There was a loss in January and February as well largely because of semi-conductor shortage. In March also, we will be losing production in some of our models and that loss is going to be higher than what we saw in January and February."

He said supply problems were persisting and for some models in a larger way, which had caused longer waiting periods. "Our inventory level at the end of Feb was 95,000 units, which is 2.5 weeks of inventory," Srivastava said.

Also read | Maruti Suzuki sales up 5% in February at 1,72,321 units