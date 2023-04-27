 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expect India to be Citroen's biggest growth driver outside Europe: CEO Thierry Koskas

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

French automaker Citroen expects India to be its biggest growth driver outside Europe as it looks to have 30 per cent of its total sales coming from international markets outside the continent by 2025, its global CEO Thierry Koskas said on Thursday.

The company, which unveiled its all-new mid-sized SUV C3 Aircross, will introduce another new product next year as it seeks to have a presence in the core segments of the Indian market.

"India is a key pillar of the Citroen strategy. It is a market that could very soon reach 5 million units (annually). We want to grow 30 per cent of our sales outside Europe (by 2025). India is a key pillar for that amongst other regions, like for example Latin America," Koskas told PTI here in an interview.

At the moment, he said, "It (India) is a very significant operation and probably that will become more and more significant in the years to come".