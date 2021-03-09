English
EV financing industry to be worth Rs 3.7 lakh crore: NITI Aayog Report

"The need of the hour is to mobilise capital and finance towards EV assets and infrastructure," said Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST
A report released by NITI Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute estimates a total capital investment of $266 billion (about ₹19.7 lakh crore) for India's transition to electric vehicles (EVs).(Image: PTI)

A report released by NITI Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute estimates a total capital investment of $266 billion (about 19.7 lakh crore) for India's transition to electric vehicles (EVs). The capital is cumulative of charging infrastructure and batteries over the next decade.

The report also identifies a market size of $50 billion ( 3.7 lakh crore) for the financing of EVs in 2030 -- about 80% of the current size of India's retail vehicle finance industry worth $60 billion ( 4.5 lakh crore).

"The need of the hour is to mobilise capital and finance towards EV assets and infrastructure," said Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, as quoted by ANI.

Up until now, India focussed on overcoming adoption hurdles associated with technology cost, infrastructure availability, and consumer behaviour. According to the report, for the EV ecosystem, the next critical barrier that needs to be addressed is financing.

Currently end users are facing several challenges like high interest rates, high insurance rates and low loan-to-value ratios.

To address these challenges, NITI Aayog and RMI have identified a toolkit of 10 solutions that financial institutions such as banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as well as the industry and government can adopt in catalysing the required capital.

"Re-engineering vehicle finance and mobilising public and private capital will be critical to accelerating the deployment of the 50 million EVs that could be plying on India's roads by 2030," said Clay Stranger, Senior Principal at Rocky Mountain Institute.

"These solutions represent high-leverage areas for interventions in finance, and we believe that many are relevant beyond India," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)
TAGS: #automobile #electric vehicles #EV Finance #NITI Aayog
first published: Mar 9, 2021 06:59 pm

