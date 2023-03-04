 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban

Associated Press
Mar 04, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

The conservative European People's Party group, which is the largest bloc in the European Parliament, is also opposing the ban and called on member countries to do the same.

The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the presidency of the EU ministers' council said Friday.

The vote initially scheduled for next week will take place at a later council meeting on a date yet to be announced, according to the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Germany's transportation minister said this week that his country would not back a proposed EU ban on the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035. He wanted assurances from the bloc's executive arm that there would be an exemption for synthetic fuels.

