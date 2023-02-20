 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU countries poised to agree push on fossil fuel phase-out -document

Reuters
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

The draft is still being negotiated, however, and some diplomats said it could be delayed beyond next week because some countries were unhappy with other elements of the text

European Union countries are preparing to endorse a diplomatic stance on Monday calling for a global phase-out of fossil fuels, as they prepare for this year's U.N. climate change talks, a draft document showed.

The EU conclusions on climate diplomacy, which member countries' foreign ministers aim to approve at a meeting on Monday, seek to anchor the bloc's priorities ahead of COP28, the U.N. climate summit beginning November 30 in Dubai.

A draft of the conclusions, seen by Reuters on Friday, acknowledged a commitment nearly 200 countries made at previous U.N. climate talks to phase down coal-fuelled energy – but said this must go further, to phase out all CO2-emitting fossil fuels, including oil and gas.

"The shift towards a climate neutral economy will require the global phase-out of unabated fossil fuels, as defined by the IPCC," the draft said, referring to the U.N. climate science panel.