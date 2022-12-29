 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eicher Motors to invest €50 million in Spain's Stark Future for collaboration in e-motorcycle segment

Dec 29, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST

Eicher will acquire a stake of 10.35 percent in Stark in lieu of the investment, and will also a nominate a director on the company's board.

India's Eicher Motors, the parent firm of Royal Enfield, will invest €50 million or over Rs 440 crore in Spain-based electric motorcycles manufacturer Stark Future, according to a joint statement issued on December 29.

Eicher will acquire a stake of 10.35 percent in Stark in lieu of the investment, the release added.

"This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing," it said.

Eicher, as part of the collaboration, will also nominate a director on the board of Stark.

Stark, which is eyeing to carve its space in the European e-motorcycle market, had recently launched its first high performance electric motocross bike, the Stark VARG.

"It has been a short, intense and incredible journey for us so far but our link with Royal Enfield and what lies in store in the coming years are brilliant signs for the future," Stark founder and chief executive officer Anton Wass said.