Each AMG GT 63 S E Performance owner will have keys handed over by Lewis Hamilton: Santosh Iyer

Parth Charan
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz India brings-in the AMG cavalry for the launch of its most powerful production model yet

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer and Marketing Director Lance Bennet with the entire AMG range sold in India, at the Buddh International Circuit

After having witnessed 107% growth in Q1 of 2023, Santosh Iyer, the MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India has had a fairly momentous first 100 days in office. With the year having kicked-off with the launch of the E53 AMG Cabriolet, the brand launched the second of its ten launches scheduled this year.

This time, it was the superlatively powerful and quick Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. It’s the first plug-in hybrid from the brand to be offered in the country, and also the most powerful production AMG ever made, with a power output of 840 hp and torque amounting to a scarcely believable 1470 Nm of torque.

The AMG GT 63 S E is part of Merc’s 2023 offensive that focuses more on top-end luxury products, something that saw significant growth last year. With a recent price hike making every model, particularly the entry-level ones dearer, Merc’s big sellers like the E220d and GLE300D cost Rs 77 lakh and Rs 90 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). However, that hasn’t affected demand for these models which include the likes of the GLE and the Maybach GLS – two models with the longest waiting period, according to CEO Santosh Iyer.

Mercedes-Benz India’s newly appointed Marketing Director Lance Bennet says the year will see the brand launch more AMGs along with a new EQ product, although just which pure EV model they aim to bring-in remains to be seen. “We’re still evaluating the use case for models like the EQE” says Bennet, while adding that a use case for its SUV-counterpart the EQE SUV is also under strong consideration, given the market’s preference for SUVs. Among other offerings, a new model of the GLC is also expected to be launched in Q3 of 2023.