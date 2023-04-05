English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    e-Sprinto to roll out 4 new high-speed scooters this year

    The company said its forthcoming range of scooters will cater to both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments, offering a diverse range of features and capabilities.

    PTI
    April 05, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST
    Among the four new e-scooters, including Sprinto HS, one will cater to the B2B sector while the remaining three will be for B2C segment, the company said in a statement. (Image of Sprinto HS - source: https://www.esprinto.in)

    Among the four new e-scooters, including Sprinto HS, one will cater to the B2B sector while the remaining three will be for B2C segment, the company said in a statement. (Image of Sprinto HS - source: https://www.esprinto.in)

    Electric two-wheeler maker e-Sprinto on Wednesday said it is looking to roll out four new high-speed scooters this year.

    Among the four new e-scooters, including Sprinto HS, one will cater to the B2B sector while the remaining three will be for B2C segment, the company said in a statement.

    The startup currently has a streamlined product portfolio in the low-speed category, consisting of e-Sprinto and e-Sprinto BB models of electric scooter.

    The company said its forthcoming range of scooters will cater to both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments, offering a diverse range of features and capabilities.

    "We are delighted to reveal our highly anticipated range of high-speed scooters that we are confident will establish a new industry benchmark. We firmly believe that our new line of scooters will deliver an exceptional riding experience, exceeding our customers' expectations," Atul Gupta, Co-founder and Director of e-Sprinto, said.

    PTI
    Tags: #E-Scooters #e-Sprinto #high-speed scooters
    first published: Apr 5, 2023 08:48 pm