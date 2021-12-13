MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

e-Ashwa Automotive launches range of electric vehicles

The company has been selling EV products in the market of other available brands under strategic tie-up with them for the past three years and has recently set up its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ghaziabad.

PTI
December 13, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST
(Representative image)



Electric vehicles maker e-Ashwa Automotive on Monday announced the launch of a range of electric vehicles both for B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) markets under its own brand e-Ashwa. The company has been selling EV products in the market of other available brands under strategic tie-up with them for the past three years and has recently set up its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh).

As part of this launch, e-Ashwa has rolled out 12 models of electric two-wheelers and eight models of e-three-wheelers (e-rickshaws, besides other types of three-wheelers), the company said in a statement. With this, e-Ashwa said it will sell its own branded electric vehicles (EVs) through both its retail network of over 630 exclusive outlets as well as through franchisees across the country.

ALSO READ: Budget 2022: EV players want government’s actions to follow their stated intent, and closely

e-Ashwa Automotive founder CEO Vikas Gupta said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of our own electric vehicles brand in the market under our own registered brand e-Ashwa. The brand has grown multi-fold in the past two years and with the launch of our own EV products, we aim to strengthen our leadership position in the market as a serious EV player and tap the untapped markets." With strong EV demand, penetration in smaller markets and favourable policies by the central and various governments, e-Ashwa decided to launch its own set of electric vehicles, the company said.

Under electric two-wheelers, e-Ashwa has announced various models in the low-speed e-scooter category to suit various needs of customers, it said. Under electric three-wheelers, e-Ashwa has announced different models in both passenger three-wheelers and cargo three-wheelers to suit various requirements of auto drivers and small businesses who can choose from a wide range of products available, it stated.

Close

The company claims to sell over 6,000 EV products under different categories e-scooters, e-motorbikes, e-rickshaws, e-auto, e-loaders, e-food cart and e-garbage vehicles.

Tags: #e-Ashwa Automotive #electric vehicles
first published: Dec 13, 2021 06:59 pm

