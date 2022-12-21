Domestic demand and overseas shipments take auto parts industry revenue to $33.8 bn in H1FY23

After logging a 23 percent growth to Rs 4.2 lakh crore ($56.5 billion in the previous financial year, the domestic auto parts industry registered a turnover of Rs 2.65 lakh crore (33.8 billion) between April and September 2022, a growth of 34.8 percent over the Rs 1.97 crore ($26.6 billion) that the industry posted in the first half of FY22.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the apex body representing India’s auto component companies, said steady growth was witnessed in all segments – supply to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), exports and aftermarket.

Sunjay Kapur, President, ACMA and chairman, Sona Comstar, said, “With vehicle sales across all segments reaching pre-pandemic levels and moderation in the supply-side issues such as availability of semiconductors, high input raw-material costs and non-availability of containers, the auto components sector witnessed a steady growth in both domestic and the international markets in the first half of FY2022-23. With domestic manufacturing of vehicles and components gathering pace, imports also witnessed an uptick.”

During H1FY23, while exports grew by 8.6 percent to $10.1 billion (Rs 79,033 crore) imports rose 17.2 percent to $10.1 billion (79,815 crore ). The aftermarket segment also witnessed a growth of 8 percent to Rs 42,007 crore. Component sales to OEMs in the domestic market grew 46 percent to Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

The key findings of the ACMA Industry Performance Review for H1FY2023 highlighted that the North American market accounted for 33 percent of exports, growing 12 percent over the corresponding period last year. The report added that Europe and Asia, which accounted for around 30 percent and 26 percent of exports, respectively, also grew 4 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

“With growth in consumption of EVs (electric vehicles), we are witnessing fast transformation of the auto components sector to be an integral part of the EV manufacturing supply chain. The components industry is making steady investments as also acquiring technology companies. For the medium- to long-term outlook, we need to be wary of the impending recession in Europe and the US as also the supply chain issues which are not fully behind us,” added Kapur.

Around 1 percent of the industry’s turnover was generated from EVs during the first half of this financial year and the industry hopes that the share will remain the same by fiscal end. When asked about the growth projections (including exports) for the industry, Vinnie Mehta, director general, ACMA, said, “We are anticipating a 15-20 percent growth during FY 2022-23. That is a conservative estimate keeping the current global uncertainties in min

