Demand robust in passenger vehicle segment: Sharekhan's Abhishek Gaoshinde

Auto sales data for May, which saw the highest ever wholesales of domestic passenger vehicles for the month, is decent considering May is traditionally a slow month, said Abhishek Gaoshinde from Sharekhan by BNP Paribas on June 2.

The demand is quite robust in the personal vehicle (PV) segment compared to other segments, Gaoshinde said.

PV sales continued their upswing in May, aided by sustained buying momentum for SUVs, excessive pending orders, marriage season, and continued recovery in rural markets. Furthermore, gradual easing of the chip shortage, reduced waiting period of certain models and production ramp up by OEMs are expected to sustain the growth momentum during June as well.

Speaking on the growth of four wheelers, Gaoshinde stated that Tata Motors outperformed the overall pack in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment whilst the numbers for Ashok Leyland were in line with the overall pack.

There has been a diverse trend emerging in the tractor segments given Escorts reported a month-on-month while Mahindra & Mahindra reported quite a decline, the analyst added.

The report on PVs were well in line with the estimates wherein Maruti was in line, a resultant of strong growth in exports.

However, on the other hand, players in PVs have also faced certain issues due to the chip shortage, an example of which is Mahindra & Mahindra, whose supply chain issues have impacted their sales by about 10 to 12 percent. Despite their sales, Maruti has also warned of a hit in production due to the same.

“Demand is quite robust in the passenger vehicle segment when compared to the rest,” stated Gaoshinde. Maruti has an orderbook of over 4 lakh units. “For Maruti, valuation is not a concern but the key concern is consistency in the delivery of the numbers,” he added.

Furthermore, Jaguar Land Rover, the UK-based luxury vehicles unit of Tata Motors, is also sitting on a strong orderbook of 2 lakh units.

Speaking of two wheelers, Gaoshinde stated that until the Nigerian issue is not resolved, there will not be an uptick in the export volumes.

“Nigerian reforms will have a positive impact in the medium-long term but near-term some inflationary pressure will be there on demand,” stated Gaoshinde. “The fall in exports have been halted, once macro issues improve we will see an improvement in the exports market.”