Delivery event of Tesla Model S Plaid, 'quickest accelerating car', on June 3: Elon Musk

Elon Musk (File image)

Elon Musk has announced the delivery date of Tesla Model S Plaid. The delivery event of the "fastest production car ever" would be held at the company's California factory on June 3, Musk said in a tweet posted on his social media handle on May 20.

Automobile enthusiasts and industry experts were keenly awaiting the launch date of Tesla Model S Plaid, which is being referred to as "quickest accelerating car today".

The vehicle can pick a speed from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds, as per Tesla. It has a horsepower of 1,020 hp, and can reach a top speed of 200 mph.



Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event

June 3 at our California factory

Fastest production car ever

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

Among the listed features of the car includes "three high performance motors with carbon-sleeved rotors" and "torque vectoring".

The price of Tesla Model S Plaid, for customers in the United States, is stated as $112,990.

The vehicle was earlier set for delivery in February this year, but the plan was derailed as the electric vehicle maker faced chip shortages and other challenges.