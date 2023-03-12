 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi to add 100 electric buses to DTC fleet by April first week

Mar 12, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

The new additions will take the Delhi Transport Corporation's (DTC) electric bus fleet to 400.

An electric bus run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) near Mayur Vihar. Photo by Manish Kumar/Mongabay.

The Delhi Transport Corporation is likely to add 100 more electric buses to its fleet by March-end or the first week of April, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra recently visited Tata Motors' Lucknow plant to inspect the buses. Last month, DTC MD Shilpa Shinde visited Karnataka to oversee the prototype models.

"We will get 100 electric buses by March-end or the first week of April. After that, 200-250 buses will arrive every month.