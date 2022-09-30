Delhi car buyers to get road tax rebate up to 25% if old vehicle is scrapped

Representative mage

Car buyers in the national capital will get a road tax rebate of up to 25 percent if their old vehicle has been scrapped, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on September 30.

To avail the rebate, the car buyers need to submit the deposit certificate, which is issued to them during the scrapping of the old vehicles.

While the rebate will be up to 25 percent for cars bought under the non-transport category, the same will be up to 15 percent for transport vehicles, Gahlot said.



"Delhiites can soon avail rebate in road tax upto 25% for non-transport vehicles & 15% for transport vehicles on purchase of new vehicle upon production of 'Certificate of Deposit' issued during scrapping of old vehicles (sic)," the minister tweeted.

The announcement made by Gahlot is in line with the Centre's vehicle scrappage policy, which was unveiled in the Union Budget 2021-22.

The policy is aimed at removing older and unfit vehicles and introducing newer and lesser-polluting vehicles in a phased manner. It makes fitness tests mandatory after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles will require them after the completion of 15 years.

The policy was slated to come into effect on April 1, 2022, and the Centre had said that states and Union territories will provide up to 25 per cent tax rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles.

The other incentives that the policymakers planned include a 5 percent discount from automobile manufacturers on buying new vehicles and a waiver of registration fees.

With PTI inputs