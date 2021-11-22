MARKET NEWS

English
Automobile

Darwin Platform group forays into e-mobility space, launches 3 e-scooters

As part of the initiative, the group's EV venture Darwin EVAT launched three electric scooters — D-5, D- 7 and D-14 — priced at Rs 68,000, Rs 73,000 and Rs 77,000, respectively.

PTI
November 22, 2021 / 07:05 PM IST
Electric Scooter. (Representative Image. Source: ShutterStock)

Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) on Monday announced its foray into the electric mobility space with plans to invest nearly Rs 450 crore on product development. As part of the initiative, the group's EV venture Darwin EVAT launched three electric scooters — D-5, D- 7 and D-14 — priced at Rs 68,000, Rs 73,000 and Rs 77,000, respectively.

"Global automotive industry is in a transition phase and shifting towards electric mobility and in India, this transition has started to pick up pace. Darwin EVAT aims to contribute more to this electric revolution," DPGC Group CEO Raja Roy Choudhury said in a statement.

Commenting on the group's plans for the EV venture, DPGC Director & Head Automobile Business Saurabh Mohan Saxena said, "The company and group would initially invest nearly Rs 450 crore in this transformation and is taking a comprehensive approach, ranging from research and development to production of green vehicles, which also includes strategic collaborations and partnerships."

He, however, did not specify the timeline for the investment. The group said its three electric scooters, which have features such as regenerative braking, speed control gear, battery swapping and USB mobile charger port, among others, have a range of 70-120 km on a single charge.
PTI
Tags: #Darwin Platform Group of Companies #DPGC #electric mobility space #Electric scooters
first published: Nov 22, 2021 07:05 pm

