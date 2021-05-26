COVID-19 impact | Royal Enfield to shut manufacturing plants near Chennai from May 27 to May 29: Report

On May 19, the Royal Enfield said it would recall 236,966 motorcycles across some models due to defects in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring and reduce the vehicle's performance.

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, Eicher Motors Ltd-owned Royal Enfield will shut its three south Indian manufacturing plants for three days, says an internal note seen by Reuters.

The Royal Enfield manufacturing plants, located in and around Chennai, will be shut from May 27 to May 29, the report said citing its source. Earlier, from May 13 to May 16, the world's biggest motorbike market had halted production operations at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai. The productions were halted across Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal facilities.

Indian bike maker Royal Enfield to recall 236,966 motorcycles

Meanwhile, automotive maker Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd has announced to suspend operations at its plant in Tamil Nadu for five days, which is effective from May 26.

Also, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) too has temporarily suspended operations at its Chennai plant for five days starting Tuesday. "Considering the prevailing situation in Tamil Nadu, Hyundai management has decided to temporarily suspend the plant operations for a period of 5 days, starting, May 25, 2021, until May 29, 2021," HMIL had said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu on May 25 reported 34,285 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the caseload to 19,11,496 overall while 468 deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the toll to 21,340, to date, said state health ministry. The government in the meantime extended the ongoing lockdown for another week till May 31 to combat COVID-19 cases.