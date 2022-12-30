Consumer court directs BMW to pay Rs 26 lakh for deficiency in services

(Image: BMW XM)

The Delhi State Consumer Commission has directed luxury carmaker BMW India to pay a hefty compensation of over Rs 26 lakh to a customer due to the company's inability to provide efficient services, Live Law reported.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission bench directed BMW India to pay the whole purchasing amount of the car Rs 26,26,462 to the complainant as compensation for deficiency in service with an interest of 6 percent per annum from the date of payment till date of the judgement.

The complainant had purchased BMW1 series 118d car from an authorised dealer but after using the car for five months, the complainant observed a loud squeaking sound while applying brakes and resultantly the car was sent for repairing. However, the problem could not be solved even after repairs, Live Law stated.

As a result, the complainant demanded car replacement or a refund. Post which, the commission directed BMW India to pay the compensation.