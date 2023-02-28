English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Citroën India launches Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric at Rs 11.5 lakh base price

    The vehicle was developed keeping in mind the Indian audience and their unique needs and preferences, said Saurabh Vatsa, brand head at Citroën India.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

    Citroën India launched the New Citroën Ë-C3 all-electric at an introductory price of Rs 11.5 lakh and it goes up to Rs 12.43 lakh for higher variants, the company said in a press release on February 28.

    Delivery of the car to the B2B and B2C segment will start from February and the electric vehicle will be available for retail at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 25 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bangalore. All showrooms will be equipped with fast charging facility and will cater to all EV vehicle owners.

    Also Read Centre plans spot insurance to cover rising number of uninsured vehicles: Report

    The French auto company will offer services like remote diagnostics and 100 percent parts availability, extended warranty options and the vehicle will be available with 13 exterior colour combinations, it said.

    "The vehicle was developed keeping in mind the Indian audience and their unique needs and preferences," said Saurabh Vatsa, brand head at Citroën India.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #New Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric
    first published: Feb 28, 2023 02:19 pm