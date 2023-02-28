Citroën India launches Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric at Rs 11.5 lakh base price

Citroën India launched the New Citroën Ë-C3 all-electric at an introductory price of Rs 11.5 lakh and it goes up to Rs 12.43 lakh for higher variants, the company said in a press release on February 28.

Delivery of the car to the B2B and B2C segment will start from February and the electric vehicle will be available for retail at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 25 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bangalore. All showrooms will be equipped with fast charging facility and will cater to all EV vehicle owners.

The French auto company will offer services like remote diagnostics and 100 percent parts availability, extended warranty options and the vehicle will be available with 13 exterior colour combinations, it said.

"The vehicle was developed keeping in mind the Indian audience and their unique needs and preferences," said Saurabh Vatsa, brand head at Citroën India.