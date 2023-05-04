Citroen C3 Turbo launch: Price starts at Rs 8.28 lakh in India, gets 13 new features

Citroen C3 (Image source: @CitroenIndia)

Citroen India has launched the C3 Turbo at a starting price of Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. The entire Citroen C3 variant line-up is now compliant with BS6 Phase II norms. Available in Feel and Shine trims with dual-tone pack as well, Citroen C3 Turbo comes with 13 new features and the latest Gen III Puretech 110 Turbo petrol engine.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India added, “We are pleased to launch the new Gen III Puretech 110 Turbo engine now with advanced safety features, that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city & highway commutes. The C3 Turbo has been in high demand & delighted customers in the past and now with this new generation turbo engine compliant with BS6 Phase II, the customers will continue to enjoy the high performance & responsive motor for an exciting driving experience."

Citroen C3 Turbo is equipped with multiple advanced features in the form of electrically adjustable ORVM, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper & washer, rear defogger. In addition, the hatch also boasts of MY CITROEN CONNECT app with 35 Smart connectivity features. The standard safety features on-board are ESP, Hill-Hold, TPMS & Engine Auto Start/Stop.

“With the new Shine variant and My Citroën Connect app on board, this hatch with a twist makes for a very appealing and compelling package. We would like to thank the customers who have been waiting for the C3 Turbo and we would like to assure them that the vehicle deliveries would start from middle of May," added Vatsa.

The new Puretech 110 Turbo petrol engine returns an ARAI certified mileage of 19.3kmpl.