English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE | Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Addresses Media
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    China's Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin Lagonda

    Geely declined to give details, but Aston Martin Lagonda announced on Friday it raised 654 million pounds (USD 730 million) from investors including Geely and the Saudi government to pay down debt and “accelerate its long-term growth”.

    PTI
    September 30, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

    Geely Holding Group, one of China's biggest independent automakers, has bought a 7.6 per cent stake in British luxury brand Aston Martin Lagonda and said on Friday it looks forward to potential opportunities to collaborate.

    Geely declined to give details, but Aston Martin Lagonda announced on Friday it raised 654 million pounds (USD 730 million) from investors including Geely and the Saudi government to pay down debt and “accelerate its long-term growth”.

    Geely owns the Geely Auto, LYNK and Co. and Geometry brands, Volvo Cars and EV brand Polestar of Sweden, Britain's Lotus and 9.7 per cent of Mercedes parent Daimler AG.

    “We look forward to exploring potential opportunities to engage and collaborate with Aston Martin,” Geely CEO Daniel Donghui Li said in a statement.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aston Martin Lagonda #automobile industry #England #Geely #Geely Holding Group #luxury vehicles #Saudi Arabia
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 04:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.