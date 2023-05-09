Castrol India net profit drops by 11.3% to Rs. 202.5 crore during Q1

Castrol India's Lineup

Castrol India reported a decline of 11.3 percent to Rs 202.5 crore for the first quarter ended March 2023.

This is against a net profit of Rs 228 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations rose by 4.7 percent to Rs 1,293.9 crore for the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 1,235.7 crore in the year ago period.

Castrol's Earnings Before interest and Tax, Depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) went down by 7 percent year-on-year at Rs 295.1 crore as compared to Rs 317.2 crore, while the margins came in at 22.8 percent.

Commenting on the performance, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India, stated, “While we built on the growth momentum from 4Q 2022 and registered quarter on quarter growth in 1Q 2023, our performance versus 1Q 2022 was impacted due to inflationary pressures, high input costs and fluctuating forex. We continued to invest in our brand and safeguard our margins while maintaining our pricing premium and providing our customers an elevated brand experience.,"

Castrol is now focusing on expansion, moving towards the automotive aftercare and the electric vehicle (EV) markets. It is plans to launch a range of EV fluids under the brand Castrol ON.

“We will continue to drive consistent growth in the subsequent quarters and enhance our industry partnerships to ramp up our service & maintenance offerings and in new strategic segments such as automotive aftercare," Sangwan added.​