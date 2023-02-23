 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CarTrade launches CarTrade Ventures, plans to invest Rs 750 crore in automotive space

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

The company, in a statement, said it will look to acquire and invest in companies offering differentiated services and technology in the automotive space.

Automotive platform CarTrade Tech on Thursday said it has launched CarTrade Ventures and is planning to invest Rs 750 crore in the next 5-7 years to fund acquisition and investment in the automotive space under this business initiative.

The capital invested will be through profits generated and funds available in the company, it added.

"We have launched CarTrade Ventures to invest in new-age technologies and to digitalise the buying, selling and ownership of vehicles and be a key enabler in the growth of the auto ecosystem.