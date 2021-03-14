English
Carmaker Volkswagen announces job cuts to finance its transition to electric vehicles

Up to 900 employees would opt for an early retirement scheme while others would leave the company as part of a gradual halting of their activities, it said.

AFP
March 14, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
Representative Image | Source: Reuters

Carmaker Volkswagen will shed up to 5,000 jobs between now and the end of 2023 as part of cost-cutting to finance its transition to electric vehicles, the company said in a statement Sunday.

Containing COVID-19, Volkswagen expects strong rebound in 2021

It did not give a precise figure for those employees, saying only that it would be in the lower end of a "four-digit number", an expression usually used to mean between 2,000 to 4,000.
TAGS: #Business #early retirement scheme #electric vehicles #job cuts #Volkswagen
first published: Mar 14, 2021 09:06 pm

